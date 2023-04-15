Which href value should I use for empty JavaScript links, "#" or "javascript:void(0)"?

You want to create an empty link. Which
href value should you use:
"",
"#", or
"javascript:void(0)"?
Links are used to take a user to a new location, like a new web page or a different section of the current page. You should avoid using empty links, but you may want to use an empty link during development so that you can see what the link will look like but you don’t yet know what the
href value will be.
It’s best to avoid
javascript: URLs, as these can expose your website to cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks. Inline code like
javascript: URLS may be blocked by your content security policy(csp) to reduce XSS vulnerabilities, so while the
"javascript:void(0)" URL is not vulnerable to XSS attacks, a dynamic
href value that can use a
javascript: URL will be vulnerable.
If you use a link in a React app that has an
href value of
"javascript:void(0)", you’ll get the following warning in your browser dev tools:
Warning: A future version of React will block javascript: URLs as a security precaution. Use event handlers instead if you can. If you need to generate unsafe HTML try using dangerouslySetInnerHTML instead. React was passed "javascript:void(0)".
React gives a warning for all
javascript: URLs used as a security precaution.
Setting the
href value of the link to
"" or
"#" is a better alternative. An
href value of
"" will refresh the current page; an
href value of
"#" will navigate to the top of the page and
"#" will be added to the URL.
