Which href value should I use for empty JavaScript links, "#" or "javascript:void(0)"?

Matthew C.

April 15, 2023

The Problem

You want to create an empty link. Which href value should you use: "" , "#" , or "javascript:void(0)" ?

The Solution

Links are used to take a user to a new location, like a new web page or a different section of the current page. You should avoid using empty links, but you may want to use an empty link during development so that you can see what the link will look like but you don’t yet know what the href value will be.

It’s best to avoid javascript: URLs, as these can expose your website to cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks. Inline code like javascript: URLS may be blocked by your content security policy(csp) to reduce XSS vulnerabilities, so while the "javascript:void(0)" URL is not vulnerable to XSS attacks, a dynamic href value that can use a javascript: URL will be vulnerable.

If you use a link in a React app that has an href value of "javascript:void(0)" , you’ll get the following warning in your browser dev tools:

Click to Copy Warning: A future version of React will block javascript: URLs as a security precaution. Use event handlers instead if you can. If you need to generate unsafe HTML try using dangerouslySetInnerHTML instead. React was passed "javascript:void(0)".

React gives a warning for all javascript: URLs used as a security precaution.