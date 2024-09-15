Why does Zod make all my schema fields optional?
Matthew C.—
You are using Zod, the TypeScript-first schema validation library, in a project that uses TypeScript and wondering why Zod makes schema fields optional.
For example, you are using it to validate data structure from a login form. You’ve created an object schema for the expected structure of the user input data:
const UserSchema = z.object({ username: z.string(), password: z.string(), }); type User = z.infer<typeof UserSchema>;
You expect all of the fields to be required, but when you look at the TypeScript type of the
UserSchema, you see that the object properties are optional:
type User = { username?: string; password?: string; };
This is unexpected as Zod makes all properties in an object schema required by default.
Enable
strict mode in your project’s
tsconfig.json file and make sure that you are using TypeScript version 4.5+:
{ "compilerOptions": { "strict": true } }
Enabling
strict mode is a best practice for all TypeScript projects.
The
strict flag adds extra type checks. Setting it to
true enables all the
strict mode family options, which includes the
strictNullChecks option.
Note that if you have
strictNullChecks set to
true in your
tsconfig.json file, all properties in your Zod object schemas will be optional even if
strict is set to
true. You can turn off
strictNullChecks by setting it to
false:
strictNullChecks: false,
This turns off the
strictNullChecks strict mode family check, but not the other
strict mode family options. When
strictNullChecks is set to
false,
null and
undefined are ignored by TypeScript, leading to unexpected errors at runtime.
It’s best to set it to
true as it gives
null and
undefined their own distinct types, which can help you find and prevent bugs: you’ll get a type error if you try to use
null or
undefined where a value is expected.
If you can’t change the
strict mode or
strictNullChecks flags, you can use the Zod
min() validation method for each object value to make sure a value is added:
const UserSchema = z.object({ username: z.string().min(1), password: z.string().min(1) });
You may have
strict mode set to
false for various reasons such as:
To enable
strict mode in your project, gradually turn it on by adding each strict mode family option one by one:
strictNullChecks
strictFunctionTypes
strictBindCallApply
strictPropertyInitialization
noImplicitAny
noImplicitThis
alwaysStrict
