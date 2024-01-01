Bitbucket + Sentry Integration

Link production errors to the commit that caused the error in the first place and give your team the context they need (beyond the enigmatic
ValueError title).
Send us your commit data manually, and Sentry will find your suspect commits.
Configure Bitbucket Pipelines to notify Sentry of new commits and deploys, surfacing suspect commits and commiters via Releases. Simply add your repository through your organization's Sentry dashboard and update your configuration to make an HTTP request to Sentry’s endpoints as code moves through the deploy process.
Extra release context helps you track which commits go where and when. Get a complete picture of the changeset’s lifecycle via informative deploy emails for new releases.
Resolve errors super efficiently by including
fixes <SHORT-ID> in your commit message.
