Bitbucket + Sentry Integration

Connect Sentry to Bitbucket Repos and Pipelines.

See suspect commits in Sentry

Link production errors to the commit that caused the error in the first place and give your team the context they need (beyond the enigmatic ValueError title).

Send us your commit data manually, and Sentry will find your suspect commits.

Suggest issue owners based on commit data

Configure Bitbucket Pipelines to notify Sentry of new commits and deploys, surfacing suspect commits and commiters via Releases. Simply add your repository through your organization's Sentry dashboard and update your configuration to make an HTTP request to Sentry’s endpoints as code moves through the deploy process.

Get a complete picture of any change

Extra release context helps you track which commits go where and when. Get a complete picture of the changeset’s lifecycle via informative deploy emails for new releases.

Resolve errors super efficiently by including
fixes <SHORT-ID> in your commit message.

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
Learn more about Security
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
Learn more about Privacy

