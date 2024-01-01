Sentry automatically captures crashes recorded on macOS, iOS, and tvOS. See Cocoa error details like function, filename, and line number without ever digging through iOS crash logs.
Within minutes after installing Sentry, software teams are able to trace Cocoa performance issues back to a poor performing API call as well as surface all related code errors. Engineering Managers and Developers now have a single tool to optimize the performance of their code and deliver fast customer experiences with Performance Monitoring.
Reveal hidden context in Apple’s incomplete crash data by automatically symbolicating unreadable symbols. Handle Cocoa iOS crashes with complete context using the React Native SDK while the Objective-C SDK runs in the background.
See what the app was doing when the iOS crash occurred: every user action, controller changes, and custom breadcrumbs. Record events when devices are offline or in airplane mode, then send crash reports as soons as connection is regained.
Improve Cocoa error monitoring workflow with a full view of releases so you can mark errors as resolved and prioritize live issues. Learn in which version bug first appeared, merge duplicates, and know if things regress in a future release. Add commit data to automatically suggest an owner of each iOS crash and instantly send deploy emails.
You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.
Sentry doesn’t impact a web site’s performance.
If you look at the configuration options for when you initialize Sentry in your code, you’ll see there’s nothing regarding minimizing its impact on your app’s performance. This is because our team of SDK engineers already developed Sentry with this in mind.
Sentry is a listener/handler for errors that asynchronously sends out the error/event to Sentry.io. This is non-blocking. The error/event only goes out if this is an error.
Global handlers have almost no impact as well, as they are native APIs provided by the browsers.
