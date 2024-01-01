.NET MAUI Error & Performance Monitoring

Getting Started is Simple

Add the Sentry dependency:

dotnet add package Sentry.Maui

You configure the SDK in the MauiProgram.cs:

public static MauiApp CreateMauiApp()
{
    var builder = MauiApp.CreateBuilder();
    builder
        .UseMauiApp<App>()

        // Add this section anywhere on the builder:
        .UseSentry(options =>
        {
            // The DSN is the only required setting.
            options.Dsn = "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>";

            // Other Sentry options can be set here.
        })

        // ... the remainder of your MAUI app setup

    return builder.Build();
}

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

.NET MAUI Error Monitoring with Complete Stack Traces

See .NET MAUI stack trace details like the class and method names so you never have to guess. Filter and group .NET MAUI exceptions intuitively to eliminate noise. Monitor errors at scale without impacting throughput in production.

.NET MAUI Performance Monitoring

Quickly identify .NET MAUI performance issues before they become downtime with performance monitoring. View the entire end-to-end distributed trace to see the exact, poor-performing API call and surface any related errors.

Fill In The Blanks About .NET MAUI Errors

Expose the important events that led to each .NET MAUI exception: app lifecycle, user actions, debug logs, network requests, past errors.

See the Full Picture of Any .NET MAUI Exception

With Sentry's exceptional exception handling in .NET MAUI, you can triage quickly based on specific parameters like platform, device type, or page name, for each issue. Set custom tags to recreate the error environment relevant to your app, business concerns, and users.

FAQs

Traditional logging provides you with a trail of events. Some of those events are errors, but many times they’re simply informational. Sentry is fundamentally different because we focus on exceptions, or in other words, we capture application crashes. We discuss in more detail here and on our blog.

When Spring Boot is configured to generate Git information every event triggered by Sentry will have a release field set to the current Git commit ID that will enable Monitor Release Health Sentry feature. More details here.

You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.

