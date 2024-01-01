Metrics are really cool

But don’t take our word for it. Join the waitlist for metrics, a new feature in-the-works that will make it easier to measure the data points you need to improve application health, performance, and user experience.

We are in the early stages of development and slowly adding new users. We will let you know as soon as you’re able to start trying it out.

Sign up to get notified of updates. In the meantime, join the discussion on GitHub and Discord.