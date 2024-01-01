Cramer Talks Continuous Integration at Harvard

In this talk with Harvard CS50 students, David Cramer, our co-founder and CTO, dives into the topic of Continuous Iteration: what it is, why it’s important, and what it should mean for developers.

Over the course of 50 minutes you’ll learn:

Why you should ship continuously

Why visibility is the new monitoring

How to build visibility in from the ground up, rather than tacking it on later

What are the minimum viable implementation and steps to get a basic OSS (Open Source Software) app up and running

Does not include the ending Q&A because this video is not intended to be used as a sleep aid.

Featuring