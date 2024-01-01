Cut Time to Resolution from Five Hours to Five Minutes

Developers rarely have the information they need to fix real problems at the source. Even in agile organizations, key details of issues that affect user experience are usually caught in a lengthy game of telephone between customer support, QA, and product management:
By closing the insight gap, Sentry helps product teams reduce the upstream cost of errors by up to 98%, cutting remediation time from hours to minutes. Full visibility and control means developers can remove technical overhead, address root cause, improve decision-making, and stay in their workflow to focus on building software that makes customers’ lives better. Download the full data sheet to learn more!
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.