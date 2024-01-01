Resources

Implementing and Configuring Sentry

Will Capozzoli (Solutions Engineer at Sentry) walks you through how to get the most out of Sentry.

You’ll learn how to:

  • Ensure only actionable errors make it into Sentry
  • Avoid sending and storing of sensitive data
  • Enrich context to understand and fix errors
  • Customize how Sentry aggregates events
  • Get data flowing from the SDK to Sentry

0:08 – Intro and demo workflow
5:08 – Data flow
16:59 – Your configuration
22:07 – Workflow and debugging
27:05 – Adding context
32:22 – Discover (reporting and analytics)
38:09 – Q & A

