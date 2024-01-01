Resources

Shipping Sentry

Sentry developer (and Flask framework creator) Armin Ronacher talks about how we develop and ship Sentry, both as an Open Source project and a SaaS solution. A look at our development methodology, technology stack, and lessons learned from turning an Open Source project into a business.

Featuring

  • Armin Ronacher

