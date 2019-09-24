Sentry Raises $40 Million Series C to Reinvent Application Performance Monitoring (APM)

SAN FRANCISCO - September 24, 2019 — Sentry, the market leader in software error monitoring, today announced that it has raised \$40 million in Series C funding, led by its first capital investor, Accel, with participation from existing investor New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA). This round of funding will accelerate product development and marketing efforts and will grow Sentry’s team to meet widespread customer demand for more modern application monitoring.

With more than a million developer users, Sentry is the number one software error monitoring platform. Sentry’s cloud-hosted services are used to proactively identify, triage and prioritize software errors for more than 50,000 organizations worldwide—and many of the world’s best-known companies—including Airbnb, Dropbox, Microsoft, PayPal, Peloton, Pinterest, Square, Symantec and Uber.

“Now that cloud is the de facto standard back-end server infrastructure, the next wave of innovation and efficiency for organizations is in front-end devices, where code meets consumers in application experiences on Single Page Applications, desktops, and mobile and IoT devices,” said David Cramer, co-founder and CTO of Sentry. “It’s time to replace legacy application performance monitoring solutions that were not designed for—and often don’t work at all for—the complexity and constant change of DevOps and high-velocity application development.”

Unlike previous generations of APM solutions, Sentry is designed for modern software running on devices not controlled by application developers. The open-source, agentless error tracking platform goes beyond system alerts and pinpoints exact errors with the depth and detail developers need to accurately see and fix crashes in real time. This enables companies to confidently embrace DevOps and other rapid innovations that continuously release and iterate applications, boosting efficiency and improving user experiences.

“Sentry’s leadership has proven year after year that it can identify emerging technology trends and, crucially, bring products to market that developers need and are willing to pay for,” said Daniel Levine, partner, Accel, which also has invested in Slack, Atlassian, CrowdStrike, Qualtrics, PagerDuty and Dropbox. “We’ve watched Sentry achieve, and sustain, its market leadership in error monitoring, and we are excited to support the team as they reinvent APM and shake up the market to give customers critical tools for the app-oriented decade ahead.”

Introducing Sentry for Native, Gaming and IoT Applications

Today, Sentry also announced it has extended its support for native applications, which allows developers for mobile, gaming, IoT and other embedded applications to debug faster with the power of alerts, context and root-cause analysis. Sentry for Native enables developers to move feedback into the development cycle by capturing every single exception and crash users encounter, while also surfacing meaningful trends to help prioritize issues and uncovering potential issue impact.

Using Sentry developers can identify, triage and prioritize errors in all major programming languages and frameworks and integrates with popular apps and services.

About Sentry

Sentry’s mission is to eliminate the havoc and potential financial loss associated with defective software by making best-in-class application monitoring available to all software teams. Sentry is performant, reliable and scalable. Unlike legacy application performance management, logging, and systems monitoring, Sentry points to the potential root-cause, empowering developers to quickly and efficiently triage and prioritize issues for the best possible end-user experience. Sentry cloud-hosted services are used to proactively find and fix software errors for more than 50,000 organizations worldwide—and many of the world’s best software companies—including Airbnb, Atlassian, Disney, Dropbox, HomeAway, Microsoft, PayPal, Peloton, Pinterest, Square, Symantec and Uber. Learn more at sentry.io.

