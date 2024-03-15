Check if a file or directory exists synchronously in Node.js

March 15, 2024

The Problem

How can I check synchronously if a file or directory exists in Node.js?

The Solution

The function fs.existsSync() can be used to synchronously check if a file or directory exists. The asynchronous version of this function, fs.exists() , is deprecated, but fs.existsSync() will still work.

Example usage:

const fs = require("fs"); if (fs.existsSync("/tmp/myfile")) { console.log("/tmp/myfile exists!"); } else { console.log("/tmp/myfile does not exist!"); }

Note that this function will return True if myfile is a file or a directory, as long as it exists. We can use fs.lstatSync() on the path to retrieve an fs.Stats object containing information about the path. This object has an isDirectory() method we can use: