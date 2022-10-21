How do I pass command line arguments to a Node.js program?

How do we pass command-line arguments to a Node.js script or program, and how can we access them in Node.js?
Command-line arguments are a great way to provide additional information and/or customization to a Node.js script.
We can pass any number of command-line arguments while invoking a Node.js application by typing them in after the name of the file, like so:
node example.js a b c d
Arguments can be standalone or they can be a key-value pair:
node example.js letter=a
Node.js has a built-in object called
process. This object exposes an array
argv, which contains all the arguments passed from the command-line.
But first, let’s take a look at what happens when we launch a Node.js process without any arguments.
Let’s create a file
index.js and add the following code to it:
process.argv.forEach((value, index) => { console.log(index, value); });
When we run the following command:
node index.js
We get the following output in our terminal:
0 \path\to\node.exe 1 \path\to\index.js
There are two things to note:
argv exists even if we do not pass any additional arguments to our Node.js process.
Let’s re-run the script, but this time with some arguments:
node index.js one two three env=dev
And this time we get:
0 \path\to\node.exe 1 \path\to\index.js 2 one 3 two 4 three 5 env=dev
In order to get only the additional arguments we can create a new array and exclude the first two elements like so:
const arguments = process.argv.slice(2); arguments.forEach((value, index) => { console.log(index, value); });
And we get the following:
0 one 1 two 2 three 3 env=dev
