How do I pass command line arguments to a Node.js program?

Naveera A.

October 21, 2022

The Problem

How do we pass command-line arguments to a Node.js script or program, and how can we access them in Node.js?

The Solution

Command-line arguments are a great way to provide additional information and/or customization to a Node.js script.

Passing the Arguments

We can pass any number of command-line arguments while invoking a Node.js application by typing them in after the name of the file, like so:

node example.js a b c d

Arguments can be standalone or they can be a key-value pair:

node example.js letter=a

Retrieving the Arguments

Node.js has a built-in object called process . This object exposes an array argv , which contains all the arguments passed from the command-line.

But first, let’s take a look at what happens when we launch a Node.js process without any arguments.

Let’s create a file index.js and add the following code to it:

process.argv.forEach((value, index) => {
  console.log(index, value);
});

When we run the following command:

node index.js

We get the following output in our terminal:

0 \path\to

ode.exe 1 \path\to\index.js

There are two things to note:

The array argv exists even if we do not pass any additional arguments to our Node.js process.

exists even if we do not pass any additional arguments to our Node.js process. The first two elements of this array always contain the path to our node binary and the path to our script.

Let’s re-run the script, but this time with some arguments:

node index.js one two three env=dev

And this time we get:

0 \path\to

ode.exe 1 \path\to\index.js 2 one 3 two 4 three 5 env=dev

In order to get only the additional arguments we can create a new array and exclude the first two elements like so:

const arguments = process.argv.slice(2);

arguments.forEach((value, index) => {
  console.log(index, value);
});

And we get the following: