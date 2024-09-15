Docker run fails 'return process.dlopen(module, path.toNamespacedPath(filename));'
Matthew C.—
The following error is returned in your terminal when you use the
docker run command to create and run a new container from a Docker image of a JavaScript project:
Error: /app/node_modules/bcrypt/lib/binding/napi-v3/bcrypt_lib.node: invalid ELF header at Module._extensions..node (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1454:18)
This error indicates that Node modules from a JavaScript project in a Windows or macOS environment have been added to a Docker image that is used to create Docker containers that run in a Linux environment.
It is best not to copy Node modules from a JavaScript project to a Docker image. This prevents cross-platform issues that can be caused by specific Node modules that have a host OS-specific or architecture-specific output that doesn’t work in a Linux environment.
Rather install the Node modules directly in the Docker image. You can use the official Node Docker image as a base image for your Node project, as it has Node.js installed.
To stop running and remove the Docker container causing the error, you will need its CONTAINER ID.
Run the list containers command to retrieve the CONTAINER ID:
docker ps
Then, run the
stop command to stop the container:
docker stop <CONTAINER ID>
Run the
rm command to remove the container:
docker rm <CONTAINER ID>
When you rebuild your Docker image, add the following
RUN build command to your
Dockerfile to install your Node modules in your Docker image:
RUN npm install
When you run the
docker build command, you may see that the
npm install step is cached.
=> CACHED [4/5] RUN npm install
Build caching is used to improve build speeds. You will need to disable the caching, so that the correct Linux-compatible
bcrypt Node module is installed. Rerun the
docker build command and include the
--no-cache flag:
docker build --no-cache -t nodedemo:1.0.0 .
Rerunning the
docker build command will generate a new Docker image new ID. You will need to use this new image ID when running the
docker run command.
Find the updated Docker image ID using the Docker Desktop app or by running the following command to list all your Docker images:
docker image ls
If you need to include Node modules from Windows or macOS environments in your Docker image, you can prevent the error by creating a
.dockerignore file to house the Node modules folder:
node_modules
If your
Dockerfile uses the
COPY command to copy your project’s files and folders to your Docker image, the
.dockerignore file will prevent the node modules from being copied to the Docker image when the
docker build command is run.
Note that Node modules copied into a Docker image will overwrite pre-existing Node modules in that Docker image.
