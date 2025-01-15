How do I get the current date and time in Java?
Abdul D.—
I don’t know how to get the current date and time in Java.
You can the current date and time using classes from the
java.time package introduced in Java 8.
We will demonstrate how to use the following recommended
java.time classes:
LocalDateTime
LocalDate
LocalTime
ZonedDateTime
Note: You need to be running Java version 8 or later to use
java.time classes.
LocalDateTime
The
LocalDateTime class is commonly used to get the current date and time without time zone information:
import java.time.LocalDateTime; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { LocalDateTime currentDateTime = LocalDateTime.now(); System.out.println("Current Date and Time: " + currentDateTime); } }
This prints:
Current Date and Time: 2024-10-15T14:30:00.123
LocalDate and
LocalTime
If you need only the current date or the current time, you can use
LocalDate or
LocalTime:
import java.time.LocalDate; import java.time.LocalTime; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { LocalDate currentDate = LocalDate.now(); LocalTime currentTime = LocalTime.now(); System.out.println("Current Date: " + currentDate); System.out.println("Current Time: " + currentTime); } }
This prints:
Current Date: 2024-10-15 Current Time: 14:30:00.123
ZonedDateTime
If you need the current date and time with time zone information, you can use
ZonedDateTime:
import java.time.ZonedDateTime; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { ZonedDateTime currentDateTimeWithZone = ZonedDateTime.now(); System.out.println("Current Date and Time with Time Zone: " + currentDateTimeWithZone); } }
This prints:
Current Date and Time with Time Zone: 2024-10-15T14:30:00.123-04:00[America/New_York]
ZonedDateTime and
ZoneId
To get the current date and time for a specific time zone, use
ZonedDateTime with
ZoneId:
import java.time.ZonedDateTime; import java.time.ZoneId; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { ZoneId zoneId = ZoneId.of("Africa/Johannesburg"); ZonedDateTime currentDateTimeInZone = ZonedDateTime.now(zoneId); System.out.println("Current Date and Time in Johannesburg: " + currentDateTimeInZone); } }
In this example,
ZoneId.of("Africa/Johannesburg") specifies the time zone for SAST, and
ZonedDateTime.now(zoneId) provides the current date and time in the specified time zone.
This prints:
Current Date and Time with Time Zone: 2024-10-15T21:30:00.123+02:00[Africa/Johannesburg]
You can get local time using the following thread-safe classes from the
java-time package:
LocalDateTime.now() gets the current date and time without time zone information.
LocalDate.now() gets only the current date.
LocalTime.now() gets only the current time.
ZonedDateTime.now() gets the current date and time with time zone information.
ZonedDateTime.now(ZoneId.of("zone")) gets the current date and time for a specific time zone.
