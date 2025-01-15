How to sort a `Map<Key, Value>` by values in Java

Abdul D. — January 15, 2025

The Problem

I don’t know how to sort a Map<Key, Value> by its values in Java.

The Solution

There are two ways to sort a map by its values in Java:

You can use List<Map.Entry<K, V>> to create a list of its entries, then use Collections.sort() to sort that list based on the values of each entry.

Consider the following map as an example:

Click to Copy Click to Copy Map<String, Integer> map = new HashMap<>(); map.put("Apple", 3); map.put("Banana", 1); map.put("Kiwi", 4); map.put("Cherry", 2);

The Banana entry has the lowest value and would appear first in a sorted list.

Using List<Map.Entry<K, V>> and Collections.sort()

You can convert the map’s entry set into a list and use Collections.sort() to sort it based on the values.

Click to Copy Click to Copy import java.util.*; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { Map<String, Integer> map = new HashMap<>(); map.put("Apple", 3); map.put("Banana", 1); map.put("Kiwi", 4); map.put("Cherry", 2); List<Map.Entry<String, Integer>> list = new ArrayList<>(map.entrySet()); list.sort(Map.Entry.comparingByValue()); for (Map.Entry<String, Integer> entry : list) { System.out.println(entry.getKey() + " -> " + entry.getValue()); } } }

This creates a list from the map entries, uses sort() with Map.Entry.comparingByValue() to sort the list by values, and returns the following output:

Click to Copy Click to Copy Banana -> 1 Cherry -> 2 Apple -> 3 Kiwi -> 4

Using the Stream API (Java 8+)

If you are using Java version 8 or later, you can use the Stream API to sort the map by its values and collect the results into a LinkedHashMap to preserve the order of the sorted entries.

Click to Copy Click to Copy import java.util.*; import java.util.stream.Collectors; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { Map<String, Integer> map = new HashMap<>(); map.put("Apple", 3); map.put("Banana", 1); map.put("Kiwi", 4); map.put("Cherry", 2); Map<String, Integer> sortedMap = map.entrySet() .stream() .sorted(Map.Entry.comparingByValue()) .collect(Collectors.toMap( Map.Entry::getKey, Map.Entry::getValue, (e1, e2) -> e1, // Merge function LinkedHashMap::new)); sortedMap.forEach((key, value) -> System.out.println(key + " -> " + value)); } }

