Answers by Sentry

JSON content types

David Y.

The Problem

I’m not sure which content type/MIME type to use when serving a JSON file from my API. There are a lot of different options:

application/json
application/x-javascript
text/javascript
text/x-javascript
text/x-json

Which of these should I use? Should I use different ones in different contexts?

The Solution

Per the JSON specification, RFC-4627, the MIME type application/json should be used when returning JSON content. Using a different content type may cause browsers or other clients to misinterpret or reject the data received.

If the content is HTML or JavaScript that contains JSON, then its MIME type should be text/html or text/javascript (per RFC-9239).

The other MIME types listed are deprecated and should not be used.

Get Started With Sentry

Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Node performance bottlenecks and errors.

  1. Create a free Sentry account

  2. Create a Node project and note your DSN

  3. Install the Sentry Node SDK

npm install @sentry/node
  1. Configure your DSN
const Sentry = require('@sentry/node');
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.

learn more about sentryjoin our discord
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.