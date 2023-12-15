JSON content types

I’m not sure which content type/MIME type to use when serving a JSON file from my API. There are a lot of different options:
application/json application/x-javascript text/javascript text/x-javascript text/x-json
Which of these should I use? Should I use different ones in different contexts?
Per the JSON specification, RFC-4627, the MIME type
application/json should be used when returning JSON content. Using a different content type may cause browsers or other clients to misinterpret or reject the data received.
If the content is HTML or JavaScript that contains JSON, then its MIME type should be
text/html or
text/javascript (per RFC-9239).
The other MIME types listed are deprecated and should not be used.
