What is the `--save` option for npm install?

Some people use
--save option when installing packages with
npm. For example, it is common to see the following command:
npm install packagename --save
What does the
--save option do? And why do some people never use it?
npm or node package manager is a package manager for node.
When you download a package using the
npm command, it installs the packages in the
node_modules folder and adds the installed module as a dependency in your
package.json file.
Prior to npm 5.0.0, npm installed the packages in
node_modules but didn’t add them as a dependency by default.
If you wanted to save the module as a dependency in the
package.json file, you had to do it using the
--save or
-S option.
As of npm 5.0.0, you no longer need to use this option. Now npm saves all installed packages as dependencies by default.
If you want to save a package as a development-only dependency, you can do so by using the
--save-dev or
-D flag.
A few other options are also available that allow you to control how a package is saved using
npm install. You can read about them on the official docs.
