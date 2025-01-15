Resolving 'java.util.concurrent.TimeoutException' Errors in Java

Abdul D. — January 15, 2025

The Problem

In Java, you may run into a java.util.concurrent.TimeoutException error when using the java.util.concurrent package:

Click to Copy Click to Copy Task timed out: null java.util.concurrent.TimeoutException at java.base/java.util.concurrent.FutureTask.get(FutureTask.java:204) at TimeoutExceptionExample.main(TimeoutExceptionExample.java:17)

The Solution

You can resolve a java.util.concurrent.TimeoutException error by ensuring the task causing the error does not exceed its timeout limit or by returning a default value when the limit is reached.

The TimeoutException indicates that the error was thrown by the get method of FutureTask . Specifically, it was thrown by the overloaded version of the get method that accepts a timeout parameter, as shown in the following line from the stack trace:

Click to Copy Click to Copy at java.base/java.util.concurrent.FutureTask.get(FutureTask.java:204)

This design ensures that the task can be controlled and prevented from blocking indefinitely. However, if the specified timeout is too short or the task encounters delays, a TimeoutException error occurs.

Let’s use the following example to reproduce and resolve the issue:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import java.util.concurrent.*; public class TimeoutExceptionExample { public static void main(String[] args) { ExecutorService executorService = Executors.newSingleThreadExecutor(); Future<Integer> future = executorService.submit(() -> { int sum = 0; for (int i = 1; i <= 1000; i++) { // Add numbers from 1 to 1000 Thread.sleep(1); // Simulate a delay for each addition sum += i; } return sum; }); try { Integer result = future.get(1, TimeUnit.SECONDS); System.out.println("Sum: " + result); } catch (TimeoutException e) { e.printStackTrace(); } catch (Exception e) { e.printStackTrace(); } finally { executorService.shutdown(); } } }

This code calculates the sum of numbers from 1 to 1000. It simulates a delay for each addition, which causes the task to exceed the timeout limit.

Optimize the Task

First things first: Get rid of any inefficiencies.

The delay in the loop ( Thread.sleep(1) ) causes the task to take longer than expected. Remove the delay to optimize the code:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import java.util.concurrent.*; public class OptimizedTimeoutExample { public static void main(String[] args) { ExecutorService executorService = Executors.newSingleThreadExecutor(); Future<Integer> future = executorService.submit(() -> { int sum = 0; for (int i = 1; i <= 1000; i++) { sum += i; // Perform addition without delay. } return sum; }); try { Integer result = future.get(1, TimeUnit.SECONDS); System.out.println("Sum: " + result); } catch (TimeoutException e) { System.err.println("Task timed out: " + e.getMessage()); e.printStackTrace(); } catch (Exception e) { e.printStackTrace(); } finally { executorService.shutdown(); } } }

This prints:

Click to Copy Click to Copy Sum: 500500

Increase the Timeout

When optimization isn’t an option, give the task more time to complete:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import java.util.concurrent.*; public class TimeoutExceptionExample { public static void main(String[] args) { ExecutorService executorService = Executors.newSingleThreadExecutor(); Future<Integer> future = executorService.submit(() -> { int sum = 0; for (int i = 1; i <= 1000; i++) { sum += i; Thread.sleep(1); } return sum; }); try { Integer result = future.get(3, TimeUnit.SECONDS); // Extend the timeout limit to 3 seconds System.out.println("Sum: " + result); } catch (TimeoutException e) { System.err.println("Task timed out: " + e.getMessage()); e.printStackTrace(); } catch (Exception e) { e.printStackTrace(); } finally { executorService.shutdown(); } } }

This prints:

Click to Copy Click to Copy Sum: 500500

Handle the Timeout Gracefully

If extending the timeout still doesn’t work, you can use a fallback mechanism to handle the error.

This example returns a default value when the task times out:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import java.util.concurrent.*; public class FallbackTimeoutExample { public static void main(String[] args) { ExecutorService executorService = Executors.newSingleThreadExecutor(); Future<Integer> future = executorService.submit(() -> { int sum = 0; for (int i = 1; i <= 1000000; i++) { try { Thread.sleep(1); } catch (InterruptedException e) { Thread.currentThread().interrupt(); } sum += i; } return sum; }); try { Integer result = future.get(1, TimeUnit.SECONDS); System.out.println("Sum: " + result); } catch (TimeoutException e) { System.err.println("Task timed out. Returning default value."); System.out.println("Sum: 0 (Default value)"); } catch (Exception e) { e.printStackTrace(); } finally { executorService.shutdown(); } } }

This prints:

Click to Copy Click to Copy Fallback: Task timed out. Returning default value. Sum: 0 (Default value)

Use Asynchronous Processing for the Timeout

Let’s get fancy and use the CompletableFuture method to define a default value in case of a timeout:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import java.util.concurrent.*; public class CompletableFutureExample { public static void main(String[] args) { // This runs the task asynchronously. CompletableFuture<Integer> future = CompletableFuture.supplyAsync(() -> { int sum = 0; for (int i = 1; i <= 1000000; i++) { sum += i; try { Thread.sleep(1); // Simulate a delay } catch (InterruptedException e) { Thread.currentThread().interrupt(); } } return sum; }); // If the task does not complete within 1 second, return the default value 1784293664. Integer result = future.completeOnTimeout(1784293664, 1, TimeUnit.SECONDS).join(); System.out.println("Sum: " + result); } }

This prints:

Click to Copy Click to Copy Sum: 1784293664

Note

The Future interface provides two versions of the get method:

get() waits indefinitely for the task to complete.

waits indefinitely for the task to complete. get(long timeout, TimeUnit unit) waits up to the specified timeout for the task to complete, throwing a TimeoutException if the timeout is exceeded.

While using the parameterless get() avoids the TimeoutException` error, it can result in the program waiting indefinitely, which is not ideal.

