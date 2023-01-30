Update Node.js and NPM

David Y.

January 30, 2023

The Problem

How do I update Node.js and NPM to the latest versions?

The Solution

How you update Node.js will depend on how it was installed. If you’ve installed Node.js using a package manager, such as apt on Debian and Ubuntu or brew on MacOS, it will be automatically updated when a system upgrade is run. Otherwise, you may need to download a new version from the Node.js website.

The best way to manage different versions of Node.js is Node Version Manager (NVM). The NVM repo has detailed instructions for installing and using NVM on Linux and MacOS. For Windows, NVM on Windows is the best solution.

NPM

NPM can update itself. Run the following command: