What does "javascript:void(0)" mean?

Matthew C.

September 15, 2023

The Problem

You may have come across a website page where the href value of an <a> tag has a value of javascript:void(0). What does this mean?

The Solution

A javascript: URL prefix indicates to the browser that the JavaScript code following the prefix should be executed, instead of navigating to the URL. The void operator evaluates an expression and returns undefined . By running void(0) in the URL JavaScript code, nothing is evaluated or returned.