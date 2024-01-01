Sentry Legal Terms for Sentry Copilot Extension

Your use of Sentry Copilot Extension will be subject to the Sentry Terms of Service and the following acknowledgement.

This Subprocessor Acknowledgment is entered into by you, as a customer of Functional Software, Inc. (dba Sentry) (“Sentry”). If you are accessing the Sentry service on behalf of your company, you represent that you are authorized to enter into this acknowledgment on behalf of your company, and all references to “you” reference your company.

You acknowledge and agree that: