Performance Monitoring & Web Vitals

Jeremy Bourque (Product Manager) walks through Sentry’s Performance Monitoring capabilities and dives into our Web Vitals UI.
We explore:
0:04 – Welcome and Agenda 01:51 – Introduction to Performance Monitoring 03:17 – Tracing error & slow performance from frontend to backend (start of demo) 10:38 – Tracking Google’s Web Vitals in Sentry 18:23 – Viewing Performance Trends 20:39 – Creating and saving Metric Alerts to monitor slow performance 24:15 – Explore and analyze data with Discover 28:09 – Create an Alert from Discover analysis 28:33 – Open Web Vitals data in Discover (end of demo) 29:34 – Setting up Performance via documentation 30:42 – Sneak peek: Upcoming Performance SDKs 31:51 – Q & A
