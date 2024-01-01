Resources

Performance Monitoring & Web Vitals

Jeremy Bourque (Product Manager) walks through Sentry’s Performance Monitoring capabilities and dives into our Web Vitals UI.

We explore:

  • Performance - Introduction to Sentry’s performance monitoring tool and how to get started
  • Web Vitals - How Sentry is incorporating Web Vitals to help you understand what’s happening in the wild
  • How to see, solve and learn with Performance - View Trends, analyze issues with Discover, and set Metric Alerts so you don’t miss anything

0:04 – Welcome and Agenda 01:51 – Introduction to Performance Monitoring 03:17 – Tracing error & slow performance from frontend to backend (start of demo) 10:38 – Tracking Google’s Web Vitals in Sentry 18:23 – Viewing Performance Trends 20:39 – Creating and saving Metric Alerts to monitor slow performance 24:15 – Explore and analyze data with Discover 28:09 – Create an Alert from Discover analysis 28:33 – Open Web Vitals data in Discover (end of demo) 29:34 – Setting up Performance via documentation 30:42 – Sneak peek: Upcoming Performance SDKs 31:51 – Q & A

