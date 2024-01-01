Warm Starts to Frozen Frames - Why Mobile Developers Should Care

Whether it’s a missed doorbell because the app won’t load fast enough or missing a deal because the product page froze - users are quick to ditch your app due to poor performance.

Watch this recording from September 15th, 2021, for an interactive session with Sentry’s VP of Engineering, Vlad Cretu, on how to monitor your app’s performance.

This is intended to be highly collaborative. Come ready to ask questions, discuss challenges, and share solutions with your peers and Sentry experts.

During this session we:

Discuss how to measure critical vitals like warm starts, cold starts, slow frames, and frozen frames with Sentry.

Go over how to pinpoint exactly when a user runs into performance issues — and how to solve it quickly (without the headache of recreating a random environment and then hoping your fix works).

Get a sneak-peek into what Sentry’s shipping next for mobile.

