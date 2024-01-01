Vue.JS Live 2023 Workshop: Maximize App Performance by Optimizing Web Fonts

You’ve just landed on a web page and you try to click a certain element, but just before you do, an ad loads on top of it and you end up clicking that thing instead.

That…that’s a layout shift. Everyone, developers and users alike, know that layout shifts are bad. And the later they happen, the more disruptive they are to users. In this workshop we’re going to look into how web fonts cause layout shifts and explore a few strategies of loading web fonts without causing big layout shifts.

This workshop will cover:

What’s CLS and how it’s calculated?

How fonts can cause CLS?

Font loading strategies for minimizing CLS

Recap and conclusion

This workshop took place at Vue.JS Live in May 2023.

Featuring