Resources

Vue.JS Live 2023 Workshop: Maximize App Performance by Optimizing Web Fonts

VideoLivestreamWorkshop

You’ve just landed on a web page and you try to click a certain element, but just before you do, an ad loads on top of it and you end up clicking that thing instead.

That…that’s a layout shift. Everyone, developers and users alike, know that layout shifts are bad. And the later they happen, the more disruptive they are to users. In this workshop we’re going to look into how web fonts cause layout shifts and explore a few strategies of loading web fonts without causing big layout shifts.

This workshop will cover:

  • What’s CLS and how it’s calculated?
  • How fonts can cause CLS?
  • Font loading strategies for minimizing CLS
  • Recap and conclusion

This workshop took place at Vue.JS Live in May 2023.

Featuring

  • Lazar Nikolov

    Developer Advocate, Sentry

Visit site

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.