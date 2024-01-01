What is Sentry Scouts?

We’ve all been to bad meet-ups. You know how it goes: sometimes there’s no WiFi, sometimes there’s a monotonous speaker, sometimes they run so long that you don’t get to chat with anyone afterwards. And the cherry on top… the “subtle” product pitch at the end.

None of us enjoy being bored out of our minds. And none of us enjoys boring other people out of their minds. Two very important things we consider for our monthly Sentry Scouts Meet-up.

If you’re in the market for some great chats, interesting panels, commemorative patches, and fondue (on occasion), we’d love to see you there.