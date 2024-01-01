Monitoring Critical Workflows With a Focus on Customer Experience

Headquartered in San Francisco and ranked 1st on the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, Flexport is a multinational supply chain management and logistics corporation with a mission to make global trade easier for everyone through an Operating System for Global trade - a strategic operating model for global freight forwarding that combines technology and analytics, logistics infrastructure, and hands-on supply chain expertise.

Using data to streamline the movement of cargo on ships, planes, trucks, and rail, Flexport analyzes costs, improves container efficiency, and calculates greenhouse gas emissions for more than 10k customers and suppliers.

We sat down with Xin Shen, a full-stack developer at Flexport at DEX 2022, our annual developer experience conference; to learn about the outcomes she’s driving, how error monitoring and release health fit into her current workflow and where performance monitoring has the potential to make an impact.

