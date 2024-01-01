Key Results

  • Detailed visibility into release health for CI/CD
  • Quickly identify & resolve user-facing issues
  • PagerDuty integration = fast response times

SDK

Javascript, Node, Go, Python, Ruby

Solutions

Error Monitoring, Release Health, Context, Custom Alerts

Related Content

Top 3 Issue Alert Tips to Stop Noisy Notifications

Ruby + Sentry

Code-level Application Monitoring for Every Developer

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Share

Share on Twitter.
Share on Facebook.
Share on LinkedIn.

Monitoring Critical Workflows With a Focus on Customer Experience

Headquartered in San Francisco and ranked 1st on the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, Flexport is a multinational supply chain management and logistics corporation with a mission to make global trade easier for everyone through an Operating System for Global trade - a strategic operating model for global freight forwarding that combines technology and analytics, logistics infrastructure, and hands-on supply chain expertise.

Using data to streamline the movement of cargo on ships, planes, trucks, and rail, Flexport analyzes costs, improves container efficiency, and calculates greenhouse gas emissions for more than 10k customers and suppliers.

We sat down with Xin Shen, a full-stack developer at Flexport at DEX 2022, our annual developer experience conference; to learn about the outcomes she’s driving, how error monitoring and release health fit into her current workflow and where performance monitoring has the potential to make an impact.

You might also like: Airtable Resolves Customer-Facing Issues up to 65% Faster with Context and Custom Alerts

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.