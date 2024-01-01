Resources

Binary Python: Introducing Native Code

Watch on YouTube

When Python becomes a performance bottleneck or you need to work with C/C++/Rust libraries various new problems appear that need to be solved. Sentry engineer Armin Ronacher discusses the work he’s done both at Sentry and in his open source projects to deal with these issues. From PyCon Belarus ‘17.

  • Armin Ronacher

