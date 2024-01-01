Resources

Vue.JS Live 2021 Workshop: A Different Vue into Web Performance

VideoPerformanceWeb VitalsJavaScript

Solving your front-end performance problems can be hard, but identifying where you have performance problems in the first place can be even harder. In this live workshop held live at Vue.JS 2021, Abhijeet Prasad, software engineer at Sentry.io, dives deep into UX research, browser performance APIs, and developer tools to help show you the reasons why your Vue applications may be slow. He’ll help answer questions like, “What does it mean to have a fast website?” and “How do I know if my performance problem is really a problem?“. By walking through different example apps, you’ll be able to learn how to use and leverage core web vitals, navigation-timing APIs, and distributed tracing to better understand your performance problems.

Featuring

  • Abhijeet Prasad

    Software Engineer, Sentry

Visit site

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.