Error [ERR_HTTP_HEADERS_SENT]: Cannot set headers after they are sent to the client
Matthew C.—
When creating a REST API endpoint using Node.js, you may get the following error message when making a request to your API endpoint:
Error [ERR_HTTP_HEADERS_SENT]: Cannot set headers after they are sent to the client
This error occurs when an HTTP header is set after an HTTP response is sent or when the API endpoint sends two or more responses per request.
For example, the following Express.js API endpoint would cause the error:
app.post("/feedback", async (req, res) => { const { email, message } = req.body; if (email && message) { res.json({ success: true }); } else { res.status(500).json({ error: "Email and message are required." }); } res.json({ success: true }); });
The Express.js
res.json() method sends a JSON response in and after the
if statement. Each HTTP request should only have one response.
You’ll get the same error if you set an HTTP header, such as the
Content-Type header, after sending a response:
res.status(500).json({ error: "Email and message are required." }); res.type("application/json");
Make sure that your API endpoint sends only one response per request and that you don’t set HTTP headers after sending a response.
Check that the methods that send a response, such as the
res.send(),
res.json(), and
res.end() Express.js methods, are only called once.
In the example API endpoint code above, remove the
res.json({ success: true }); line after the
if statement:
app.post("/feedback", async (req, res) => { const { email, message } = req.body; if (email && message) { res.json({ success: true }); } else { res.status(500).json({ error: "Email and message are required." }); } });
Set HTTP headers before you send a response. For example:
res.type("application/json"); res.status(500).json({ error: "Email and message are required." });
Another possible cause for this error is middleware or third-party libraries that modify response headers or send responses.
The following example code uses an Express.js error-handling middleware function to send error responses when an error occurs in an API route:
app.post("/feedback", async (req, res, next) => { try { const { email, message } = req.body; if (!email || !message) { throw new Error("Email and message are required."); } res.json({ success: true }); } catch (err) { next(err); // Pass errors to Express error handler } }); app.use((err, req, res, next) => { res.status(500).json({ error: err.message }); });
Make sure that you don’t send an error response in your API routes. Throw an error and use the
next() function to pass the errors to the error handling middleware, where the error response will be sent.
In Express.js, middleware functions are functions that have access to the request object (
req), the response object (
res), and the next middleware function in the application’s request-response cycle.
If you return a response before calling the
next() function, you’ll get an error:
catch (err) { res.status(500).json({ error: err.message }); next(err); }
If you’re setting HTTP headers or sending HTTP requests in async functions, check that the HTTP headers are set and responses are sent when expected. The following example code would cause the
Content-Type HTTP header to be set after sending a response:
fetch("https://example.com/load").then((data) => { // process response res.type("application/json"); }); res.json({ success: true });
This example code can be fixed by moving the HTTP response method into the
then() method of the
fetch() promise:
fetch("https://example.com/load").then((data) => { // process response res.type("application/json"); res.json({ success: true }); });
Tasty treats for web developers brought to you by Sentry. Get tips and tricks from Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski.SEE EPISODES
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 100,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.