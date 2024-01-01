Shortcut + Sentry Integration

Collaboration is a whole lot easier when your tools work well together.

Shortcut Stories + Sentry Issues

Errors, features, and everything else you track in Shortcut live side by side with Sentry Issues, helping you resolve issues, faster.

Linking Shortcut Stories

You're one click away from linking Shortcut stories and Sentry Issues. (Okay, it's more like three clicks because you have to click a link to open the dialog box and then click a second link to get to that button. But whatever. We're just saying it's easy to do.)

Creating Shortcut Stories

Start new Shortcut Stories from Sentry Issues. This is even easier, since it only takes two clicks instead of three.

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
Learn more about Security
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
Learn more about Privacy

