Datadog + Sentry Integration

Correlate errors from Sentry with metrics in your Datadog dashboards.
Quickly discover relationships between production apps and systems performance. Seeing correlations between Sentry events and metrics from infra services like AWS, Elasticsearch, Docker, and Kafka can save time detecting sources of future spikes.
Build custom visualizations showing off any events you choose from Sentry using the query
sources:sentry to create a new Datadog dashboard and plot error trends over time.
Read the config guide to get started.
Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.
Here's a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.