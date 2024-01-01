Trello + Sentry Integration

Trello logo

A big board for bugs

Sentry’s Trello integration makes error triage a team sport. Create a Trello card with a single click when new bugs appear.

Cards from Sentry issues include important details from the stack trace so you can easily label, prioritize, and assign the error. Your team then comments and moves cards across Trello lists for a timely and visible resolution workflow.

Resolve errors with your team

Configure the plugin with an API key and an authorization token from Trello to start sending new Sentry issues to your error tracking board.

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
Learn more about Security
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
Learn more about Privacy

