Rookout + Sentry Integration

Jump directly from a Sentry Issue to a breakpoint on the line that caused the error without restarting, redeploying, or adding more code.

See the docs

Troubleshoot faster

After identifying the location of an error, Sentry prompts you to debug the issue — live, in production — in Rookout. With a click of a button, you’ll see the same line of code highlighted in Rookout’s IDE-like interface.

Real-time debug data

In Rookout, you can set “non-breaking breakpoints” and trigger the error again to receive real-time debug data in the context of the problematic code snippet. Why let the error happen all its own when you can trigger it yourself? Show that error who’s the boss.

