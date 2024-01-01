Heroku + Sentry Integration

Debug faster by tracking errors to your deploys with Heroku and SentrySee the docs
Sentry can automatically retrieve commit data each time you deploy a new version of your app in Heroku. With commit data for each release, you can see which files have changed most recently and who pushed code, which helps debug new errors as they occur.
Releases also enable deploy emails so that team members are alerted when their code goes out.
Connect your repository to your Sentry org. Enable the Heroku integration in your project settings. Configure the plugin to specify which repository and deploy environment. Copy the deploy hook command to your Heroku config from your release tracking settings.Learn More
Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.