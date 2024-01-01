Heroku + Sentry Integration

Heroku logo

More visibility into commits

Sentry can automatically retrieve commit data each time you deploy a new version of your app in Heroku. With commit data for each release, you can see which files have changed most recently and who pushed code, which helps debug new errors as they occur.

Releases also enable deploy emails so that team members are alerted when their code goes out.

Connect your Heroku repository

Connect your repository to your Sentry org. Enable the Heroku integration in your project settings. Configure the plugin to specify which repository and deploy environment. Copy the deploy hook command to your Heroku config from your release tracking settings.

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
All errors, one place

Use Sentry to collect and process errors from clients and
connected projects. We support all major platforms.

