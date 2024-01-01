PagerDuty logo

PagerDuty + Sentry Integration

Alert your team and triage in real time to avoid incidents.

Incident Management with PagerDuty

Sentry sends alerts via PagerDuty for the incident response and intelligence workflows you define.

Enable your development and operations teams to get a full view of errors, alerted according to escalation policy, notification urgency, and response behavior from everywhere in your app.

Get notified via PagerDuty incidents

Start by following these steps to set up the PagerDuty integration in your organization.

Once you have successfully installed the integration, you'll need to set up new alerts for the projects you want to be notified about via PagerDuty.

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
Learn more about Security
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
Learn more about Privacy

All errors, one place

Use Sentry to collect and process errors from clients and
connected projects. We support all major platforms.

  • Android
  • Apple
  • Django
  • Dot Net
  • Go
  • JavaScript
  • Laravel
  • PHP
  • Python
  • Flutter
  • React
  • Ruby
  • GitHub
  • Gitlab
  • Jira
  • Rookout
  • Shortcut
  • Bitbucket
  • Datadog
  • Heroku
  • Slack
  • Pagerduty
  • Segment
  • Trello

