PagerDuty + Sentry Integration

Alert your team and triage in real time to avoid incidents.See the docs
Sentry sends alerts via PagerDuty for the incident response and intelligence workflows you define.
Enable your development and operations teams to get a full view of errors, alerted according to escalation policy, notification urgency, and response behavior from everywhere in your app.
Start by following these steps to set up the PagerDuty integration in your organization.
Once you have successfully installed the integration, you'll need to set up new alerts for the projects you want to be notified about via PagerDuty.
