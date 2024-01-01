Compass + Sentry Integration

Screenshot of Compass-Sentry Integration

Add contextual information from Sentry on your Compass activity feed

Add application performance monitoring and error tracking to your software catalog, giving you more contextual information to reduce cognitive load. With the Sentry app for Compass, you can configure your Sentry alerts to send errors & alerts to Compass. View these along with other events across dependencies, on the Compass activity feed.

Screenshot of Compass-Sentry Integration

Identify what needs attention

The Sentry + Compass app gives you an "Unresolved Sentry Issues" metric on your software components inside Compass. Utilize this metric with a scorecard to help identify components that need attention from the team.

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
Learn more about Security
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
Learn more about Privacy

All errors, one place

Use Sentry to collect and process errors from clients and
connected projects. We support all major platforms.

  • Android
  • Apple
  • Django
  • Dot Net
  • Go
  • JavaScript
  • Laravel
  • PHP
  • Python
  • Flutter
  • React
  • Ruby
  • GitHub
  • Gitlab
  • Jira
  • Rookout
  • Shortcut
  • Bitbucket
  • Datadog
  • Heroku
  • Slack
  • Pagerduty
  • Segment
  • Trello

