Convex + Sentry Integration

Gain visibility into your Convex function executions with Sentry.

A screenshot showing the Sentry dashboard displaying exceptions reported from Convex

Track Exceptions in your Convex Functions

Convex sends exception reports from your function executions to Sentry. Gain visibility into your service health, allowing you to iterate faster. See which of your users are affected by exceptions based on their authentication.

A screenshot showing the Convex-Sentry DSN configuration setup
A screenshot s howing a completed Convex-Sentry configuration

Configure in Seconds

The Convex-Sentry configuration setup has just one step. Simply drop your Sentry DSN into the Convex dashboard configuration and you’re done.

Configure

