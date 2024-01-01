Jam + Sentry Integration

Capture your screen and Sentry logs in one click

Record your screen or capture an instant replay

Click on the Jam browser extension to immediately capture a screen recording or an instant replay of the bug on your web application.

Share screen capture + debug logs with one easy link

The Jam link auto-includes all the front-end errors from the browser, including diagnostics from the console logs, network requests, device information, and more.

Note: Two way sync is available for everyone on the Team plan and above

Developers pinpoint root cause faster and debug in less time

Pull Sentry logs directly into your Jam so you have visibility of a bug from the frontend to all the services across your infrastructure that the bug traces within Sentry. Drop the link wherever you and your team collaborate.

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
Learn more about Security
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
Learn more about Privacy

All errors, one place

Use Sentry to collect and process errors from clients and
connected projects. We support all major platforms.

  • Android
  • Apple
  • Django
  • Dot Net
  • Go
  • JavaScript
  • Laravel
  • PHP
  • Python
  • Flutter
  • React
  • Ruby
  • GitHub
  • Gitlab
  • Jira
  • Rookout
  • Shortcut
  • Bitbucket
  • Datadog
  • Heroku
  • Slack
  • Pagerduty
  • Segment
  • Trello

