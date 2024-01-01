PagerTree + Sentry Integration

Instantly notify oncall teams when Sentry issues happen with PagerTree.

See the docs

OnCall Notification and Escalation

Empower development and operations teams to share oncall responsibilities and respond faster to incidents. Sentry sends alerts via PagerTree to notify oncall engineers using calendars and escalation policies you define.

Never Miss Critical Alerts

PagerTree can bypass the do-not-disturb setting and mute switches on Android and Apple phones, ensuring you never miss a critical Sentry alert. Use persistent notifications to get notified every 90 seconds for important Sentry issues.

Intelligently Route Alerts

Automatically route Sentry alerts to specific teams or individuals with routing rules. Use custom logic to mark alerts as incidents, add severity levels, and more.

