Rootly + Sentry Integration

Create incidents from Sentry alerts in Rootly.

See the docs

Create incidents from Sentry alerts

Sentry alerts are piped into Rootly. Then from Slack or Web, incidents can be created automatically or manually from Sentry alerts.

Attach Sentry alerts to incidents

Sentry alerts can be attached to existing incidents in either Slack or Web.

