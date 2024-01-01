Runway + Sentry Integration

Smart automations and better visibility around Sentry signals.

See the docs
Automate rollouts based on release health

Bring the power of automation to Sentry's stability and crash data. Automatically halt an unhealthy rollout, or accelerate a healthy one, based on your own customizable thresholds.

Take quick action on Issues

See Sentry’s stack traces within the context of the work that led to an error – like its author, code diff, and even the relevant build. Then quickly start a hotfix, all in one place.

Get stability info in front of the entire team

Provide visibility over important stability / crash data for teammates who may not spend as much time in Sentry – like product managers, QA, and support; any or all of whom may need to spring into action based on issues and/or their fixes.

