Split + Sentry Integration

Using Split with Sentry you can compare the features your users have accessed against the errors they’ve encountered to determine which features in a release are good, and which are, uh, not as good.See the docs
Thanks to their feature flags, Split can compare the features each user has access to with the errors each user encounters. Split will alert you to elevated error rates for any of these new features. This makes it much easier to determine which features are ready for broad release and which ones need more work.
No need to continually jump between Sentry and Split, as Split will display any exceptions we’ve captured in their platform for your analysis. This doesn’t have to be everything: you can tell Split to display exceptions only from the specific environments and traffic types that you choose to show them.
