Split + Sentry Integration

Using Split with Sentry you can compare the features your users have accessed against the errors they’ve encountered to determine which features in a release are good, and which are, uh, not as good.

Tie errors directly to features

Thanks to their feature flags, Split can compare the features each user has access to with the errors each user encounters. Split will alert you to elevated error rates for any of these new features. This makes it much easier to determine which features are ready for broad release and which ones need more work.

See Sentry data in Split

No need to continually jump between Sentry and Split, as Split will display any exceptions we’ve captured in their platform for your analysis. This doesn’t have to be everything: you can tell Split to display exceptions only from the specific environments and traffic types that you choose to show them.

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
Learn more about Security
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
Learn more about Privacy

All errors, one place

Use Sentry to collect and process errors from clients and
connected projects. We support all major platforms.

  • Android
  • Apple
  • Django
  • Dot Net
  • Go
  • JavaScript
  • Laravel
  • PHP
  • Python
  • Flutter
  • React
  • Ruby
  • GitHub
  • Gitlab
  • Jira
  • Rookout
  • Shortcut
  • Bitbucket
  • Datadog
  • Heroku
  • Slack
  • Pagerduty
  • Segment
  • Trello

