Teamwork + Sentry Integration

Link issues tracked in Sentry to new or existing tasks in Teamwork, ready to be worked on by the team.

Streamline cross-team collaboration

Fixing issues that come up while working on your code can be tough enough. Reporting back to your teams makes each issue take up more time, and therefore, incur more cost. Sentry and Teamwork integration takes care of both aspects of the task.

Improve resolution times of priority issues

The Teamwork and Sentry integration gives developers the opportunity to assess and communicate fixes with ease by adding them onto existing tasks in Teamwork, or creating a new task. By using Teamwork in conjunction with Sentry, developers can also delegate these tasks to other members of their team.

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
Learn more about Security
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
Learn more about Privacy

All errors, one place

Use Sentry to collect and process errors from clients and
connected projects. We support all major platforms.

  • Android
  • Apple
  • Django
  • Dot Net
  • Go
  • JavaScript
  • Laravel
  • PHP
  • Python
  • Flutter
  • React
  • Ruby
  • GitHub
  • Gitlab
  • Jira
  • Rookout
  • Shortcut
  • Bitbucket
  • Datadog
  • Heroku
  • Slack
  • Pagerduty
  • Segment
  • Trello

