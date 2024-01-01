Teamwork + Sentry Integration

Link issues tracked in Sentry to new or existing tasks in Teamwork, ready to be worked on by the team.See the docs
Fixing issues that come up while working on your code can be tough enough. Reporting back to your teams makes each issue take up more time, and therefore, incur more cost. Sentry and Teamwork integration takes care of both aspects of the task.
The Teamwork and Sentry integration gives developers the opportunity to assess and communicate fixes with ease by adding them onto existing tasks in Teamwork, or creating a new task. By using Teamwork in conjunction with Sentry, developers can also delegate these tasks to other members of their team.
