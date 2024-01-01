Turso + Sentry Integration

Trace slow queries, and capture SQLite errors with Sentry.

See the docs

Capture SQL statement errors

Detect invalid SQL statements by capturing errors made by your application to your SQLite database using the libSQL client, including any invalid arguments.

Detect slow running queries

Log request duration made to the database, ensuring slow queries are monitored, and can be optimized for better performance and cost savings.

Trace transactions and batch statements

See which specific statement resulted in a rollback to your database transaction.

