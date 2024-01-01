Twilio + Sentry Integration

Integrate Sentry into your Flex Agent Desktop, or get Sentry notifications on your phone via SMS with Twilio.

See the docs

Integrate Sentry into your Flex Agent Desktop

Instrument Twilio Flex Agent Desktop with a Sentry plugin to start collecting traces, breadcrumbs and errors for your Contact Center solution. You can configure alerts within Sentry to know when contact center is down.

Learn More

Sentry Notifications with Twilio

Get Sentry notifications on your phone via SMS with Twilio

Learn More

