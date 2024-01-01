Vendure + Sentry Integration

Track errors & monitor the performance of your Vendure server with Sentry

A screenshot displaying GraphQL error context in the Sentry dashboard.

Rapidly find & fix bugs in your Vendure server

The SentryPlugin for Vendure enables you to track all runtime errors and provides deep insight to quickly find and remedy the source. The plugin is tailored to Vendure’s GraphQL APIs to provide crucial context around exactly what query or mutation was running, as well as the exact line of code that caused the error.

A screenshot showing the install instructions for Vendure.

Easy installation & configuration

Get up and running in minutes by installing the plugin package, which is created and maintained by the Vendure core team. Then add it to your Vendure configuration, set your Sentry DSN and you are ready to go.

