Yubico + Sentry Integration

Protect your Sentry login with YubiKey two-factor authentication.

See the docs

Strong and easy 2FA

Enable YubiKey 2FA on your Sentry account to protect yourself from malware, phishing, and man-in-the-middle attacks. Yubico's U2F devices can also be used to confirm the sudo prompt.

Learn more about the importance and ease of deploying two-factor authentication for Sentry.

Vet security at any scale

YubiKeys integrate easily with Sentry right out of the box. Yubico provides a hosted validation service, open source server software, and native integration in hundreds of other apps.

Sentry’s organization list also displays who has 2FA enabled so users can vet their own organization’s security.

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  Two-Factor Auth
  Single Sign-On support
  Organization audit log
  SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  HIPAA attestation
Learn more about Security
  PII data scrubbing
  SSL encryption
  Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  Privacy Shield certified
Learn more about Privacy

