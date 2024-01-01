Yubico + Sentry Integration

Protect your Sentry login with YubiKey two-factor authentication.See the docs
Enable YubiKey 2FA on your Sentry account to protect yourself from malware, phishing, and man-in-the-middle attacks. Yubico's U2F devices can also be used to confirm the sudo prompt.
Learn more about the importance and ease of deploying two-factor authentication for Sentry.
YubiKeys integrate easily with Sentry right out of the box. Yubico provides a hosted validation service, open source server software, and native integration in hundreds of other apps.
Sentry’s organization list also displays who has 2FA enabled so users can vet their own organization’s security.
Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.
