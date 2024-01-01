Cut Costs and Complexity with a Multiplatform Monitoring Tool

Save time and money without compromising code quality or the developer experience.

Sentry combines best-in-class developer tools for monitoring frontend, backend, and mobile errors and performance, offering a centralized solution that helps teams resolve issues faster while also reducing spend and organizational complexity.

4M developers at 90,000 organizations worldwide use Sentry

A single solution for error and performance monitoring across all platforms: web + mobile + backend

Make Collaboration Across Teams Easy

Building great apps doesn’t happen in siloes. Solve issues that involve multiple teams faster with Suspect Commits to identify authors and Issue Owners to automatically assign and alert the right devs to make a quick fix. With bidirectional integrations with key applications like JIRA and Github, get teammates the info they need in the tools they use.

Resolve Fullstack Issues Faster

Many frontend errors are caused by backend code. With Distributed Tracing, identify and solve errors and performance bottlenecks faster, no matter where they occur across services.

Gain More Cost Control and Visibility

Reduce spend and operational overhead. With low, usage-based pricing and no licensing fees, pay only for what you use and add new projects and teammates at no extra cost.

Easy to implement and easy to use, Sentry helps teams get started fast with minimal set-up and training.

"Being able to use Sentry to monitor the performance as well as our mobile applications is important. Using one solution to monitor the entire application stack gives our engineers the visibility they need to deliver a first-rate experience for our customers."

Karan Gupta
CTO
Shift

Sentry supports all major platforms for web, mobile, and backend

  • Android
  • Apple
  • Django
  • Dot Net
  • Go
  • JavaScript
  • Laravel
  • PHP
  • Python
  • Flutter
  • React
  • Ruby
  • GitHub
  • Gitlab
  • Jira
  • Rookout
  • Shortcut
  • Bitbucket
  • Datadog
  • Heroku
  • Slack
  • Pagerduty
  • Segment
  • Trello

    • Combine Multiplatform Monitoring and Code Coverage

    See untested code causing errors across all platforms directly in your stack trace with Codecov.

    A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

