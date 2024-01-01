A smart(er) Sentry is coming.

Join the private beta.

Sentry is introducing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-powered features to help you prioritize issues faster, and even generate code that will fix basic errors.

  • Autofix: By analyzing linked git repositories and issue details, Autofix will summarize its findings and draft a pull request for you to review.
  • Alerts and Issues: The issue severity model identifies and excludes low priority issues from your issue stream and alerts.
  • Improved Issue Grouping: Using a semantic representation of stack traces, our Machine Learning model will improve issue grouping and reduce duplicates.

As we bring these features to Sentry, data privacy is a top priority. Your organization will have to explicitly opt in to enable features that send data to a sub-processor.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.